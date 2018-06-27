Jason Whitlock: Lakers made a mistake trusting Magic Johnson with the future of the franchise
Video Details
Jason Whitlock speaks his mind about Magic Johnson's role in the Lakers' front office and whether he can lure elite free agents to Los Angeles.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices