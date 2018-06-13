- Would you respect KD more if he left the Warriors?

- Let me give you the quote in context, what KD said-- "I needed that validation from my peers and teams and GMs, people that are really into the game, to really help me feel good about myself and help me feel confident and let me know what I was doing was working." I think Jared Dudley made a great point. I think that was on your radio show. I think he made a great point. And I do think if he wants that ultimate validation, if he wants to be on LeBron's level, he needs to choose a harder path than cherry-picking a couple of titles off a 73 and 9 team.

- Oh, I don't know. You don't leave-- you don't leave unity and winning. Man, I-- listen, the easier way.

JASON WHITLOCK: It was.

- My whole life I've been trying to find an easier way to make money. Am I-- do I need validation? By the way, TV is a lot easier than writing another column for the "Kansas City Star." You seem to be making more money working less. You don't go on road trips, you go to steakhouses.

- Let me say this, let me say if they would pay me what I can make in TV to write, I'd be writing.

COLIN COWHERD: Yeah, but they don't. So you get on TV. I think, easier, what's wrong with easier?

JASON MCINTYRE: Colin, Whitlock's right. Kevin Durant needs to go to Orlando and win a title, and then, you know, I'll be impressed with Kevin Durant. Is that where we're headed? He's got to go to like some-- like Charlotte? I mean, guys, seriously, we need to look at this from sacrifice. And I know you're going to laugh when you hear this, but Kevin Durant was the man in OKC. Took all the shots. Won four scoring titles.

JASON WHITLOCK: Not all the shots.

JASON MCINTYRE: He had to sacrifice a lot of his game. Fewer minutes, fewer shots, and played better defense. You know he averaged career highs in assists and blocks this year playing with the Warriors? He had to sacrifice his offense and find other parts of his game to improve as an overall player.

JASON WHITLOCK: If you lived with the Warriors, you'd have career highs too.

- First of all, it was my radio show. I like the way you took credit for that.

JASON MCINTYRE: Oh, it was both. I mean, you had him on later.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: OK. All right. It's a matter of degrees. When LeBron James won two rings in Miami, everybody gave him respect and praise. But he goes to Cleveland, wins one, and that one meant more to everybody. If you were dating Tamron Hall, we'd give you mad respect. But we said, but she ain't Halle Berry. Now it would be like, oh, Halle might be better, but you still good with Tamron Hall. And Durant is still good.

- You got it reversed.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: All right, whatever. You get what I'm saying. Durant is still good. He gets respect, OK? Two rings. But there's no doubt if he went back this summer to Oklahoma City and won the title there, you're going to tell me it wouldn't be even greater? That one title in OKC wouldn't be more impressive?

JASON MCINTYRE: Well, wait. Are you going to let him in OKC have free reign of the roster the way LeBron said, OK, I'll take Kevin Love. We got Kyrie Irving.

- That was one move.

- Yeah, he orchestrated it all.

- And that team still wasn't as good as Golden State. But they got over the hump, and they got a ring.

COLIN COWHERD: By the way--

- Whatever. It meant-- it's degrees. All rings are not created equal. That's all I'm saying.

- Baseball players wouldn't sacrifice a nickel.

JASON WHITLOCK: Why are we bringing baseball into this?

- Because Kevin Durant is like, I'll give up money and points.

- Winning is not as big in baseball because it is so dependent on so many other players.

- Kevin Durant sacrificed money, shots, the ball. What about those sacrifices?

- All we're saying-- I don't think you're saying these don't mean anything. He gets mad respect and praise for winning these two. I'm just saying, if he won one elsewhere where he didn't have Steph and Draymond and Klay, and they hadn't won a championship right before him, he would get even more. Even more.

- Kevin Durant and Dirk Nowitzki have very similar games. Who do you respect more?

- Me? Durant.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Well Durant's just a better player.

JASON MCINTYRE: No. Come on, Jason.

- No, he said respect. He didn't say who was the better player. He said who I respect more. Dirk Nowitzki.

JASON MCINTYRE: You know the man spent eight years next to Russell Westbrook? Nobody can spend that long--

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Come on, stop acting like that's torture. Russell Westbrook's a Hall of Famer. Please.

- Oh.

- Relax. They got to the NBA finals.

- He'll be in his own wing because he can't play with anybody.

