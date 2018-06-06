Stephen Jackson explains why he hopes Steph Curry wins Finals MVP
Video Details
Stephen Jackson and Caron Butler join Jason McIntyre and Chris Broussard to discuss how winning Finals MVP would impact Steph Curry's legacy.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices