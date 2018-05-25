Jason Whitlock’s reaction to Chris Paul being ruled out of Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals
Video Details
- Chris Paul
- Golden State Warriors
- Houston Rockets
- NBA
- Southwest
- Speak for Yourself
- speak-for-yourself
- West
- West
-
Jason Whitlock on the 2018 NBA Playoffs. Hear his thoughts on the Houston Rockets after it was announced Chris Paul would miss Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors with an injury.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices