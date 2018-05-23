Cliff Avril explains why backing up Carson Wentz is the best situation for Nick Foles
Video Details
Cliff Avril and Eric Mangini join Colin Cowherd and Jason Whitlock to discuss a report stating the Eagles turned down trade offers for Nick Foles.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices