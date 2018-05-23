Jason Whitlock thinks Tom Brady and Robert Kraft are ‘irate’ with Bill Belichick
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- Cliff Avril
- New England Patriots
- NFC
- NFC West
- NFL
- Seattle Seahawks
- Speak for Yourself
- speak-for-yourself
- Tom Brady
-
Eric Mangini and Cliff Avril join Colin Cowherd and Jason Whitlock to discuss Robert Kraft downplaying the fact the Tom Brady is missing OTA's.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices