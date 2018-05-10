I'm actually surprised that Chris Paul is not more well-liked universally.

- It doesn't shock me at all. I've never met Chris Paul. Never interviewed him.

But I'm telling you this is the guy who was the greatest player in Clippers history. We could argue that, right? He spent six years there. One of the best players in Clippers franchise history.

His team hated him. I'll never forget the Bill Plaschke column in the LA Times this year. After Chris Paul tried to go to the locker room, remember? The Houston-Clippers fight.

And Austin Rivers and Chris Paul did not get along. Doc Rivers and Chris Paul did not get along. DeAndre Jordan, Blake Griffin, on down the line.

Chris Paul, for as good as he was, was not loved in Los Angeles with the Clippers. Kenyon, I can't wait to hear the stories from that locker room.

- Listen. He made a lot of guys rich. He's not a-- I mean, he plays defense. He's not one of these guys that gives you half a game.

And the other thing is New Orleans, Clippers, Houston-- he set regular season records, so he wins. Aren't you a little bit surprised?

- I mean, I'm not because I've heard a lot of what Kenyon said. One thing Kenyon didn't say, that I've heard a lot of, is he's just hard on teammates, too.

He's always yapping, telling guys what to do, directing them. And he doesn't really take the blame himself. Even when he has deserved it, he won't take it himself.

So, look. My interactions with Chris have been fine. But everything Kenyon said I had heard, and I'm not surprised.

- Let me ask you one thing. A lot of guys come into this league. I'm not knocking players, because you guys come into the league at 21-22.

But you want to make some money, find some cute girls, have a good time, get a shoe deal, and I'm OK with that. And then when you get older, you want to win.

A lot of guys come in, then by their second contract, third contract, you want rings and titles. I would think Chris Paul does stuff that other players, a lot of them, don't want to do.

He deals with management. He deals with coaches. He coaches on the floor.

A lot of guys come into this league, and they want to make money, they want to get a shoe deal, they want to have fun. He's doing a lot of the stuff other guys don't want to do, isn't he?

- Not necessarily. He just put himself in a situation to do those things. It's like, opportunities are there for everybody to do the stuff that he does. But like you said, who wants to do it, who doesn't. What fits certain guys, what doesn't fit certain guys.

He's a hell of a basketball player. He goes out and he does his job well.

Take nothing away from his career. He's been a great basketball player. But, like you said, there's other things that rub people the wrong way.

- He's the president of the Players Association. How does that land for players?

- It don't hold too much weight. But historically it's not a sexy job, a job that guys who are so-called, quote unquote, "superstars" would want. It's a lot to do with a lot of nonsense, basically-- like paperwork and phone calls, e-mails all the time.

Who wants to deal with that? That normally goes for guys who had decent career, but you know what I'm saying? That's for them to do so to speak.

- We know who he's tight with, right? LeBron James, his banana boat friend.

And LeBron is very demanding of teammates. We know that. That's well-documented.

The one difference is LeBron has carried inferior teams to the finals. The Cavs in, I believe, 2008.

Chris Paul-- can you be that demanding when you're not coming through and delivering in the playoffs? I just wonder if that just wears on people, on DeAndre Jordan, on Blake Griffin.

- You get tired of, like-- when you're in game situations, and it's always like-- of course, you expect your coach to be that. And you expect your point guard to be vocal.

But when it's too much, all the time, every game, it starts to become like a nagging aunt or your grandmother or something. And you're like you want this man to just shut up! You know what I'm saying?

But in the heat of the moment, you can't do that. So then it's just over time. Year in, year out. It's the same thing. Year in, year out. It's the same thing.

So, for some people, by the time the playoffs start, you're like, aw!

- This guy!

- Then you start losing, in this case.

- And he's going to blame you.

- He ain't been out of the second. Not at all. So they just rub some guys the wrong way.

Then you go in the coach's office during the playoffs, and then you close the door behind you. Now you're like what's going on in there? What are you all in there talking about that don't include us?

We're losing together! What are you all in there talking about? You know what I'm saying?

So then all the whispers start, and it leads to speculation, like I said earlier.

- I think, as Kenyon said, there's a difference between respecting him for his game-- he's got that, obviously-- and liking playing with him. And also I think Kenyon would say he's not speaking for every single player in the league.

I know when he played in New Orleans he got along with Tyson Chandler. He has had guys he's gotten along with.

But all the things, the chirping, the attitude, the yelling, the politics. I've heard a lot of that.