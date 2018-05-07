Danhtay Jones: Raptors have proven to be ‘mentally fragile’ in the playoffs
Dahntay Jones and Jason McIntyre join Colin Cowherd and Jason Whitlock to discuss the Toronto Raptors going down 3-0 against Cleveland.
