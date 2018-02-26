Eric Dickerson: Marcus Peters is the right fit for Rams’ defense

Eric Dickerson and TJ Houshmandzadeh join Colin Cowherd and Jason Whitlock to discuss how Marcus Peters will fit in the LA Rams defense.

More Speak for Yourself Videos

TJ Houshmandzadeh: Bill Belichick runs the Patriots like a ‘dictatorship’

TJ Houshmandzadeh: Bill Belichick runs the Patriots like a ‘dictatorship’

12 hours ago

Jason Whitlock thinks it’s time for the NFL to limit pass interference penalties to 15 yards

Jason Whitlock thinks it’s time for the NFL to limit pass interference penalties to 15 yards

15 hours ago

Jason Whitlock: Cleveland should be bothered by LeBron saying he is flattered by billboards recruiting him to Philly

Jason Whitlock: Cleveland should be bothered by LeBron saying he is flattered by billboards recruiting him to Philly

1 day ago

Jason Whitlock thinks Lamar Jackson could be raising a ‘red flag’ for NFL teams

Jason Whitlock thinks Lamar Jackson could be raising a ‘red flag’ for NFL teams

1 day ago

Eric Dickerson: Marcus Peters is the right fit for Rams’ defense

Eric Dickerson: Marcus Peters is the right fit for Rams’ defense

2 days ago

Jason Whitlock explains why he blames Tyronn Lue for the Cavs' recent struggles

Jason Whitlock explains why he blames Tyronn Lue for the Cavs' recent struggles

2 days ago

More Speak for Yourself Videos»