- Look, I like this. You know, Cowherd, of course, is not the biggest John Wall fan. I like John Wall. I don't have a problem with him calling his team out publicly because I'm sure he has done it privately, man-to I don't think he's saying anything that he hadn't already said to his teammates I like him holding his teammates accountable. And I think you guys can probably both speak to, there's some truth to what he's talking about and is probably pervasive with some other teams, as well.

- I think it's pervasive in the NBA, you know? We all have-- I mean, that's-- everybody tries to get their numbers, right? Like I mean, you know Steph-- Stephon Marbury he's used to 18 and 9 every game. The 18 wouldn't help you win and the nine wouldn't make anybody better. But if you look at the stats, they were pretty good. He played for stats and then maybe play to win.

And I think that's what he wants to get away from. The only thing that's missing, Jimmy, is he should have led with "I." I-- just take it on yourself even if you're not guilty of it. Right? That's what-- I played for-- I played for Larry Brown before. And Larry Brown was like look, when you throw a ball to a big guy and he drops it, even if you hit him right in the hands, and it hit him right in the face, you got to go, my bad. Sorry about that, right?

You-- just you have to take it off of your teammates as the point guard. That's the only part I could pick apart that I didn't like about it.

Leadership Leadership is a funny thing because you talk about, we talk about it in the locker room. But do you individually go to somebody and make them accountable and vice versa? As a leader, you have to be able to take criticism, as well. And what I'm gathering from talking to some people around the organization is that his voice is really not as strong with the let's say, a Bradley Beal, when things go awry. Or a Morris.

It can be with one player but maybe not the other. And also, being a leader encompasses each and every day I go out there, I'm showing leadership not just vocally but you know what I do physically. Kobe stepped up and said, I want to see-- I want to challenge you to be a better defensive player. Not just to get the best guys but against everybody. It hasn't been as consistent.

So if you're not as consistent in your effort, then what you say doesn't really resonate between your teammates. So and you also got to be careful about calling your teammates out in public. I've been there done that before. Because it can have a backlash. Because if you're not a guy that's responsible, it comes back to hurt you in the long term. Because this team is close but I think the leadership part of it is what they're lacking.

- I think Doug's on to something here, guys. He said he should have led with, "I" and John Wall should've taken some responsibility. He took none. And guess what? When-- sometimes when the leaders blame others, the real problem is looking inward. I think John Wall's is the problem here.

Last year, great season. Right? Third team all NBA, averaged 23 and 10. Looked like he had made that next leap. Have you looked at his numbers this year? Down to 18 and 9, shooting 41%. 70% from the foul line, worst of his career.

John Wall's not having a good season and he's blaming others. And to me, that's a problem in that Washington locker room.

- Aren't you doing the same numbers thing? He said he was up against the numbers thing. Like look, the reason they got beat in the playoffs though was you know, Otto Porter went from being automatic--

- Well, wait a second game seven, John Wall checked out and lost it.

- And they had-- but they also-- they had no be-- they had no bench. Now, he did call out the organization, we got to get a better bench, we got to get a better bench. But in fairness, like you just can't decide things based solely upon the numbers and I think there's a little bit of what he's saying there.

And look, you know, how do you lose to the Atlanta Hawks? The Atlanta Hawks are tanking and you're at home. That's embarrassing. That's totally embarrassed. But in my mind, I agree with Jimmy. You've got to do the things everyday and be consistent to where you're beyond reproach.

And you have to say, "I." You have to say, I made the mistake. I have to be better.

- But when he says, "we," isn't he including himself in that?

- Correct. Correct. But there's something more to you deflecting and you taking the blame. Everybody else, Kitt, would read the comments as if they know he's talking about us. Even if he was like, hey, look, I got to do a better job. Not worry about my stats against the--

- He's shooting 41%, guys. OK? That's not going to cut it for a point guard.

