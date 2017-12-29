Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Let me translate what LeBron just said. When someone disagrees with me, it's very frustrating. Everybody should agree with me. I can play and referee at the same time.

Look, I love LeBron James. But sometimes, he falls into this little victims mentality. And as I like-- victims can't be champions. And LeBron has-- again, some of these cliches that they tell you in life and sports, there's so much truth in them.

You've got to control what you can control. And he can't control the officials-- nor should he. And so it doesn't surprise me that they've lost three of the last four games. It doesn't surprise me they go up to Sacramento because the leader of the Cleveland Cavaliers is wallowing in-- oh my god, I didn't get a touch foul against Golden State. It's the wrong mentality. LeBron lapses into this from time to time-- a victim can't be a champion.

- Well, he's not the only superstar to complain about not getting fouls. But, on the other end of that, he gets opportunities afforded to him because he's LeBron James. We tend to forget about that.

I remember, when I was playing, I was bigger than guards. OK? So I would get caught offensively, sometimes fouls, because I was bigger and stronger. I'm like, listen, bro, don't take it from me because he's small.

But then, I would get the benefit of the doubt at times, too. So it kind of balances itself out. And I what you can't do-- Doug, you played this, so you understand-- you can't forget about the opportunities that you get. Because you're going to get benefit of the doubt a lot more times than maybe not getting a call.

- He's really hard to officiate, right? Especially--

- Like Shaq.

- Right. His situation is incredibly similar to Shaq. Shaq got brutalized, absolutely brutalized. And you can't call foul every possession because then it's a hard watch. But I'll say this--

- Let me throw one thing in before you go further.

- Yes.

- Was what Kevin Durant did to him going down the lane, was he brutalizing him?

- No, absolutely not.

- No comparison to what Shaq dealt with.

- I just I mean that we have this from the time that you're little. When you're the biggest guy on the court, or the biggest guy at your position-- sometimes you get the benefit of the doubt, sometimes they're like, well, you're big. You can't complain about that. Which is exactly what Kevin Durant said. Like, he's too big, he can't get away with it.

I actually think this is a really good thing. You know who leads the league in free throw attempts per game? It's James Harden. James Harden gets star calls all regular season.

But you know what he doesn't get in the postseason? He doesn't get those same star calls. So he gets pre-conditioned to expecting to get those calls that he doesn't get. And then they get in the postseason, and all of a sudden, they're like, no, no, no, keep playing.

Whereas, this is how LeBron is officiated in the regular season. This is how he'll be-- it's tough to officiate him in the postseason, when he's creating contact because he always plays downhill. He always leans on his defender. So I actually think this helps condition him-- whether he knows it, or likes it, or doesn't like it-- for the future.

- Interesting. As an outsider-- never played in the league, or college basketball-- I see this differently, guys. Lebron's been in the league 15 years. He hasn't really complained about officials much.

[LAUGHTER]

- What?

- Well listen, a couple of occasional calls late in games. But he has not been a chronic guy like getting ejected this year, this ticky tack stuff on Christmas Day.

For me, this is about the Warriors. He has now lost six of seven games to the Golden State Warriors. They were without Steph Curry. No Curry on Christmas Day. I can beat these guys.

Can't even take them down Christmas Day. So what does he do? He deflects and starts complaining about the officials. The Warriors own me. I think it's in his head at this point.

I don't have Kyrie to bail me out, man. I'm going to take it out on somebody. And it's the officials. This is the year he is deflecting his anger about the Warriors to the officials.

- I think he's sending a message too. It's like coaches who lose a game and maybe don't get the fouls called for them-- they're preparing for the next game. They're preparing for the next series. With LeBron James, he's strategic enough to understand in his mind that, if he talks enough about it, they'll change the way it looks.

Now, will it [INAUDIBLE] right now? We don't know. But going to the playoffs-- here's the thing about the playoffs, too. They're going to call it one way. They got away with being more physical.

Think about this-- when they beat Golden State-- and I say that because, off the ball, it was Steph and Klay. JR Smith and Shumpert were way more physical--

- Roughing them up.

- That's the only way to beat Golden State. Oklahoma City did that when they beat them.

- It's about the Warriors.

- I think, though, you guys are reacting-- this is about that two minute report. That's what it is, right? The two minute report said, he got fouled three times, and he's like, I told the ref you missed it. And see, I told you. You didn't want to listen to me. I missed-- I think this is the two minute report he's reacting too.

- I think you guys are just-- he can be a condescending, entitled-- you know what I don't like? I don't like it when they tell me they disagree with me. I'm LeBron James. That's what the man just said.

And Jim, to your point about trying to set things up-- the grown men and women who officiate the NBA, they're watching this video too. And their reaction is like mine. They heard those words, and heard that attitude, standing there like this-- you know what I don't like, I go and tell them they missed a call, and they tell me I'm wrong.

How dare they? Don't they know I'm King James, and I'm the only reason why the NBA is important? The officials will remember that and take note. They're not going to be bullied.

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

- Look at the NFL and the NBA. There's a problem with players, and officiating, and respect for authority, and they're starting to push-- the referees are pushing back. All of this revolution against authority, it shows up everywhere. And that's why there are so many issues between players and officials.

- How many fingers am I holding up?

- Four?

- I just wanted to make sure-- you said LeBron doesn't complain about--

[LAUGHTER]

- He's not--

[INTERPOSING VOICES]