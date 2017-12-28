Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- I like what Durant is saying here because I think a requirement of greatness is delusion. And--

- Oh, jeez.

- Seriously, I really do. I mean, when I look in the mirror every day, I see a mixture of The Rock and Denzel Washington. I really do. And so--

- I do, too.

- In or-- yeah-- in order to be great, you have to take your mind crazy places. He is not the equal of LeBron James. He's the number two player in the league. He might be the best two-way player in the league this year surpassing Kawhi Leonard, who's been hurt, obviously, and even Klay Thompson.

But is he the same as LeBron James? When LeBron James is having his best statistical season in his career? When LeBron James is carrying a bunch of guys that aren't near the equal-- what Kevin Durant is dealing with in Golden State. He's not LeBron's equal. But I respect the fact that he thinks he is.

- I respect it, too, because here's the thing, his skill set is a lot different than LeBron's. His pull up off the dribble with the-- you know, one-two dribbles, mid-range game is incredible. Down off the fast break, catch-and-shoot off a screen, these skill sets LeBron doesn't possess. LeBron has certain other areas that KD doesn't possess.

But me, as a player, I always want to think that I'm the best. I don't care who I'm playing against. Now whether somebody else believes that or not, it does-- or validates it-- doesn't matter. But I love to see KD put himself in that situation. And not only put himself, more importantly, that you see-- you know that he's proving it on the court.

- Yes.

- But he's not just saying it, he's proving it the way he's playing team basketball. More importantly, the way he's playing defense.

- Yes, that's the big thing. That's where his level has raised the most. Is that, now all of a sudden, he's competing at the other end. And a lot of this is about, look, the NBA is as much about respect as it is anything else.

And a lot of the other NBA players don't respect Steph because they still hide Steph defensively. Like, you watch the Golden State Warriors, at the end of shot clocks, they switch every screen. Except with Steph Curry because they know there are certain guys you can't guard. James Harden is not as respected in the NBA because he doesn't bring at the defensive end.

Kevin Durant is respected as an equal of LeBron James because he's always been a better scorer, a better shooter, offensively. But he has never been the equal as a shot block. Now he's not going to be the passer of LeBron. He doesn't have the body of LeBron.

But I think what he's saying is like, look, LeBron's had a better career. That's what he meant to get the accolades, and the awards, and things like that. But right now I saw him in the finals. And I was better in the third and fourth quarter. And our teams won because of my performance. I just saw him-- and obviously the comments were before the other game-- we just saw him in the third and fourth quarter. He was the better player and his team won without Steph Curry. I know that LeBron didn't have Isaiah Thomas, as well.

And kind of the last thing is, I think guys want to play with him a little bit more than LeBron, who, there is a group of guys that love to play with him. But there are some people that aren't as into it. Like a Kyrie, who chose to play elsewhere. So I don't think it's craziness. I don't think it's delusion. I think it's reality based upon, forget stats. When you actually see them play against one another and watch him guard, he thinks he's his equal.

- Very well said. I'm going to take it a step further, Doug. Not only is he not delusional, I think this is extremely self-aware of Kevin Durant. A true sign of greatness, gentlemen, is when someone realizes their flaws and works on them tirelessly to improve those flaws. OK, we knew he was the best 7-foot shooter in NBA history. We know that. That's a fact. Coming in, he's an amazing--

- Dirk Nowitzki.

- Objectively speaking.

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

- Dirk Nowitzki would like to have a word with you, but go ahead.

- Uh, no. Kevin Durant.

- Go ahead.

- And now Kevin Durant has never been first or second team defense in his career. I looked this up, I was stunned. He's now leading the league in blocked shots. He comes to Golden State, is now a legit rim protector alongside the defensive player of the year in Draymond Green. He's completely transformed, as you said Doug, at the defensive end. And I don't think he's delusional at all, Whitlock. I think he's on the same level right now at 29. Lebron's turning 33 this weekend. He's right there better-- right there ahead of him--

- One of the mistakes that some people make, guys, is they-- the shot blocking is impressive. But that doesn't mean you're playing great defense. Like Steph Curry gets steals, that doesn't mean you're playing great defense. That can mean--

- Help side.

- That can be your help side.

- Yeah.

- Like he is choosing at times, like in the game on Christmas Day, to guard the other team's best player. To accept the challenge.

- And LeBron wasn't guarding him on Christmas Day. Jae Crowder, you guard him.

- But that's what they got--

- I got roasted in the finals.

- Can I say this, though? Can it be also the culture of Golden State--

- Oh, certainly.

- --and what's there. And the attention to detail, but also holding guys accountable, is put Durant in a situation where, yes, I can score. We know that. But what else can I do for my team to enhance the culture in what we're doing. And I'm going to give credit to Steve Kerr. From that perspective, from probably challenging, KD become a better one-on-one defensive player.

- The same way Phil Jackson challenged Michael Jordan when he got there, right? To become a better team player, get everyone involved.

- But just, let's remember. He's not carrying the load--

- At all.

- --LeBron is.

- Not even close.

- And so, LeBron, and again I--

- Wait, wait, he's not right now? Without Steph Curry?

- For the moment. But you're talking about the course of the last ten years and of what's going to happen the rest of this season. He will not be asked to do as much as LeBron James and to carry that load. LeBron has taken on some of this. He wants to be the coach, the general manager. He wants to construct a team completely built around him. But LeBron is carrying a heavier load.

- But he's also not winning anything despite carrying the load just as Durant didn't. LeBron needed Chris Bosh and Wade in Miami. And he needed Kyrie Irving in Cleveland.

- No, no-- well, that's a good point.

- No, no, it's a good point. And to your point, Doug, about guys wanting to play with Durant, I think there's a difference. Older players feeling more comfortable playing with LeBron, they're going to-- LeBron's going to--

- Because all they knew there to shoot.

- He's going to extend their career. Younger players understand the advantage of playing with a Durant. So it's a different dynamic between the two in regards to who wants to play with who.

- I can only tell you this. I'm actually impressed by the sacrifice of ego. I know the fan out there is like, well he joined a 73-win team. Like, so what? He was willing to sa-- he was willing to sacrifice his ego to not average 30 a game.

Like this thing could average 35-40 a game if he wanted. You put him on his own team, you put shooters around him, like he can go for 40. But do you want to win? Are they points that actually matter? And having to buy into the culture of moving the ball and not getting stuck, his game has improved.

Like, look, it's not just defense. He has a post-up game. He's copied Dirk Nowitzki's kind of off-one-foot fade away. He's added that to his game. Like he keeps getting better. And I think we're only recognize it now in the finals because he has the space to do these things. They have the culture to do these things. And I don't know, I watch him on the same court, and I'm like, I watched game one. I went to game one in person. I was like, 35 is better than 23. At least in this game.

- You're delusional, too.