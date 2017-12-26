Is there an issue with Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball gifting father LaVar a Rolls-Royce for Christmas?
Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball gifted his father Lavar Ball a $400,000 Rolls-Royce for Christmas. Tony Gonzalez, Jason Whitlock, Jim Jackson and Doug Gottlieb discuss if there’s a problem with the lavish gift.
