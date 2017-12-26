Did Steelers coach Mike Tomlin make a mistake releasing James Harrison?

Tony Gonzalez, Jason Whitlock, Jim Jackson and Doug Gottlieb discuss how James Harrison signing with the New England Patriots will impact the Pittsburgh Steelers.

More Speak for Yourself Videos

Is there an issue with Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball gifting father LaVar a Rolls-Royce for Christmas?

Is there an issue with Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball gifting father LaVar a Rolls-Royce for Christmas?

11 hours ago

Did Steelers coach Mike Tomlin make a mistake releasing James Harrison?

Did Steelers coach Mike Tomlin make a mistake releasing James Harrison?

11 hours ago

Jason Whitlock explains why the Dallas Cowboys are the most dangerous playoff contender

Jason Whitlock explains why the Dallas Cowboys are the most dangerous playoff contender

4 days ago

Jason Whitlock ‘not buying’ the Celtics as a threat to the Cavaliers

Jason Whitlock ‘not buying’ the Celtics as a threat to the Cavaliers

4 days ago

Jason Whitlock reacts to the Thunder’s recent success

Jason Whitlock reacts to the Thunder’s recent success

5 days ago

Whitlock explains why Kyle Kuzma is more important to the Lakers’ future than Lonzo Ball

Whitlock explains why Kyle Kuzma is more important to the Lakers’ future than Lonzo Ball

5 days ago

More Speak for Yourself Videos»