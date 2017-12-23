Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Whitlock, you still buying the Celtics as a real threat to the Cavs?

- No, I'm not. I watched some of this last night and, no, I'm not. I do think they've regressed to who they really are. You can't lose Gordon Hayward and just continue to be a threat to the Cavaliers. No, I actually think Toronto will be the second best team in the East when all is said and done.

- I really go back to, I think, you know, the Philadelphia rebuild got a name, The Process. We all know it's not been that great. You know, you can call this The Plan, Danny Ainge's plan. But in the end, when I look at this, this is going to be a team that's going to have to rely largely on 19-year-old Jayson Tatum and 21-year-old Jaylen Brown against D-Wade and LeBron and Love and Tristan and JR and Isaiah Thomas.

I think we have oversold this Boston plan. They're still--

- The assets.

- The assets, I mean I loved Kyrie Irving but since when has one guy been able to carry past a Warriors Cleveland. Like I don't buy him, I really don't.

- My answer to this question was, still-- like, I never bought them as a threat to the Cleveland Cavaliers, look Kyrie Irving is their best player. He's great. He's not nearly as good as LeBron James.

His supporting cast isn't as good as LeBron James' supporting cast. So how's he going to beat LeBron James? You know. Like you said, they're young. He's a better coach. They got a coaching advantage.

But they're young, young guys just don't win in the NBA unless you're with a LeBron or a Magic or a Kareem or somebody like that. I'm with you, Jason. The question is not can they challenge Cleveland. The question is, will they even get to the conference finals or will it be Toronto?

Oh, boy. Wow. A lot of Boston Celtics haters up here.

- Truth, brother, truth.

- Well, let's get this out of the way first. This was their eighth game in 12 nights last night. So it's understandable. They have a brutal schedule. I believe the "Boston Herald," one of the Boston papers, looked at the schedule, and they said, Boston had the toughest schedule--

- That was the Knicks last night with Porzingis going 0 for 11.

- I understand. That's the same team that beat the Thunder a week ago, OK? So the Knicks get lucky every now and then. But let's not write off Brad Stevens as you said. OK, Brad Stevens, Kyrie Irving, one of the best point guards, who is battle tested in the postseason thanks to LeBron. I think they got a shot. I'll say it's a toss up. I know none of you guys agree and that's fine, because we have healthy fun discussions.

I think we like Brad Stevens. And I think we'd like Danny Ainge. And I think there's people that like Kyrie 'cause he stuck it to LeBron. But the reality is, man, they've got no bench. And they got a bunch of kids. The team's not going anywhere.

- Season of streaks though. We'll see if they can get another one.