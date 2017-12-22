Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Cowherd, do you think OKC has finally figured it out? Or could they use Lonzo Ball to change their culture?

JIM JACKSON: They could.

COLIN COWHERD: By the way-- leading scorer on the team is Westbrook; second's Paul George; third, Steven Adams; fourth, Melo. You think that's going to last?

JASON WHITLOCK: No, it's not sustainable at all.

COLIN COWHERD: It's not sustainable.

- Five days ago, these guys lost to the Knicks, without Porzingis. OK. They're as inconsistent as Jim Jackson's golf shot, and I've seen that, OK. It's all over the place.

- Wait, talk to me. You want to [INAUDIBLE] put some money on it?

- We don't know what the Thunder are gonna do next week. Honestly, we don't know what team's gonna show up. Christmas Day, they could get blown out by the Rockets by 20, and we'll be having the exact opposite discussion. It's never going to get figured out.

COLIN COWHERD: Carmelo Anthony now doesn't get the ball. That's not-- that ain't gonna last.

- Listen, I said this before. They need to figure out who they want to be as a team. If you want Westbrook to run things, structure the team like they did when I was in Philly or after I left, around Allen Iverson. Get some complementary players and go that way. Because if you need another ball hammer to dominate, it's not gonna work well within that-- within that system.

- But they tried it last year.

- With whom?

- With all the guys--

- Shooters.

- --Victor on the depot.

- Shooters.

- Control the depot, he's a shooter.

- But Victor gotta-- had a ball in his hand, that's why he's prospering right now in Indiana.

JASON WHITLOCK: To me, the biggest take away from OKC is, Paul George to me has been diminished. He's not as good as the hype as everyone made. And if I got Kuzma sitting there in Los Angeles, why do I want to bring Paul George in? Greg-- I mean, Carmelo Anthony, we've known what he is, he is what he is. But now they have a team that's-- they're basically reverting to last year's team, and Paul George and Carmelo Anthony are just along for the ride. And that won't be sustainable the rest of this year.

COLIN COWHERD: Yeah.

- In terms of-- Paul George can't wait to get outta there, Carmelo Anthony is going to go someplace else, Sacramento or somewhere, you can just jack up shots. This is a train wreck.

- Wait, did I hear you correct? If the Lakers have Kuzma, they don't need Paul George?

JASON WHITLOCK: In my opinion, no. No.

COLIN COWHERD: I would still--

- I would still take Paul George in a heartbeat.

- I would take Kuzma.

JASON MCINTYRE: You can have both, that's the beauty.

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

COLIN COWHERD: --over Paul George?

- Yeah.

COLIN COWHERD: Right now?

JIM JACKSON: Tell me right now.

- No, moving forward, who I think two or three years from now will be a more reliable, effective player-- yeah, I would take Kuzma.

- How? How do you figure that?

JASON WHITLOCK: Kuzma's price--

- To me-- to me, Kyle Kuzma cannot give him the basketball and have them make plays from the end of the game. Not yet.

[MUSIC PLAYING]