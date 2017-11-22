UCLA or Florida – Which school is a better fit for Chip Kelly?
Eric Davis, Colin Cowherd, Jason McIntyre and Colin Cowherd talk Chip Kelly's coaching future. Will he end up at UCLA or is Florida a better fit?
More Speak for Yourself Videos
Should Jim Harbaugh accept a lifetime contract from the University of Michigan?
9 hours ago
UCLA or Florida - Which school is a better fit for Chip Kelly?
9 hours ago
Jason McIntyre on Seattle's loss to Atlanta: 'Season over, dynasty over'
1 day ago
Willie McGinest on Dallas' performance against Philadelphia: 'That team didn't quit'
1 day ago
Jimmy Johnson doesn't think Jason Garrett is to blame for Dallas' recent struggles
1 day ago
Jason Whitlock explains why Jim Harbaugh hasn't lived up to the hype at Michigan
1 day ago
More Speak for Yourself Videos»
20146-20149