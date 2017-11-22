Should Jim Harbaugh accept a lifetime contract from the University of Michigan?
Eric Davis, Colin Cowherd, Jason McIntyre and Colin Cowherd talk Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan.
More Speak for Yourself Videos
Should Jim Harbaugh accept a lifetime contract from the University of Michigan?
9 hours ago
UCLA or Florida - Which school is a better fit for Chip Kelly?
9 hours ago
Jason McIntyre on Seattle's loss to Atlanta: 'Season over, dynasty over'
1 day ago
Willie McGinest on Dallas' performance against Philadelphia: 'That team didn't quit'
1 day ago
Jimmy Johnson doesn't think Jason Garrett is to blame for Dallas' recent struggles
1 day ago
Jason Whitlock explains why Jim Harbaugh hasn't lived up to the hype at Michigan
1 day ago
More Speak for Yourself Videos»
20146-20149