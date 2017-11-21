Jason McIntyre on Seattle’s loss to Atlanta: ‘Season over, dynasty over’

Willie McGinest and Tony Gonzalez join Doug Gottlieb and Jason McIntyre to discuss Seattle's losing streak and whether it will continue.

21 hours ago

