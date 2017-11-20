Jimmy Johnson doesn’t think Jason Garrett is to blame for Dallas’ recent struggles
Jimmy Johnson and Tony Gonzalez join Colin Cowherd and Jason Whitlock to discuss whether Jason Garrett is to blame for Dallas' struggles.
