Jason Whitlock on Bills benching Tyrod Taylor: ‘This is shocking to me’

Greg Jennings and Jason McIntyre join Jason Whitlock and Colin Cowherd to discuss the Bills benching Tyrod Taylor for rookie Nathan Peterman.

More Speak for Yourself Videos

Jason Whitlock on Bills benching Tyrod Taylor: 'This is shocking to me'

Jason Whitlock on Bills benching Tyrod Taylor: 'This is shocking to me'

7 hours ago

Chris Broussard explains why he thinks Boston could win the East

Chris Broussard explains why he thinks Boston could win the East

8 hours ago

Colin Cowherd thinks the Minnesota Vikings are for real, despite lack of star power

Colin Cowherd thinks the Minnesota Vikings are for real, despite lack of star power

1 day ago

Jason Whitlock explains why the Saints' road win in Buffalo was so impressive

Jason Whitlock explains why the Saints' road win in Buffalo was so impressive

1 day ago

Ezekiel Elliott's suspension doesn't mean the Cowboys are doomed

Ezekiel Elliott's suspension doesn't mean the Cowboys are doomed

6 days ago

Chris Broussard thinks people are overreacting to Lonzo Ball's sluggish start

Chris Broussard thinks people are overreacting to Lonzo Ball's sluggish start

6 days ago

More Speak for Yourself Videos»