Chris Broussard explains why he thinks Boston could win the East
Chris Broussard and Kristine Leahy join Jason Whitlock and Colin Cowherd to discuss the surging Boston Celtics and whether they could win the East.
More Speak for Yourself Videos
Jason Whitlock on Bills benching Tyrod Taylor: 'This is shocking to me'
7 hours ago
Chris Broussard explains why he thinks Boston could win the East
8 hours ago
Colin Cowherd thinks the Minnesota Vikings are for real, despite lack of star power
1 day ago
Jason Whitlock explains why the Saints' road win in Buffalo was so impressive
1 day ago
Ezekiel Elliott's suspension doesn't mean the Cowboys are doomed
6 days ago
Chris Broussard thinks people are overreacting to Lonzo Ball's sluggish start
6 days ago
More Speak for Yourself Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED