JASON WHITLOCK: Who had the more impressive road victory yesterday, New England or New Orleans?

- New England because what we're seeing now is Gretzky in hockey and Michael Jordan in basketball. Brady has separated from the sport. Brees is having a good year. He's not carrying that team. That running game and defense are. Big Ben's having a nice year. That's Le'Veon Bell's team.

Tom Brady with Rex Burkhead. Oh, they just had Martellus Bennett off the street. You got Amendola is I guess is your go-to guy. He's doing it with movable, changeable parts. He's amenable to change. Joe Montana is the second best quarterback ever. Remember, this is close.

JASON WHITLOCK: After Elway.

- Well, he's not in the discussion. Let's look at these numbers. This is the second best quarterback to Tom. It ain't close, and Tom's got two years. So those playoff wins put him at 30, 70,000.

JASON WHITLOCK: Two different leagues.

ERIC DAVIS: They're different games.

COLIN COWHERD: Oh. Bill Walsh, Jerry Rice--

ERIC DAVIS: If you're just going to go with the numbers, though, it's a different game. The way you played the game, the yardage, the rules, it was just different.

- I just want to go back to the beginning. More impressive road win, Patriots or Saints?

COLIN COWHERD: Winning at Buffalo, when's that ever been hard?

- You turned it into a Tom Brady discussion.

ERIC DAVIS: Exactly. Exactly. Thank you.

- The New Orleans Saints just went on the road in Buffalo against a very good defense, and ran it down their throats. Two running backs in the league rushed for 100 yards over the weekend. Both of them play for New Orleans. New Orleans, defensively, looked impressive again. Drew Brees, to me-- no, he's not carrying them the way Tom Brady is--

COLIN COWHERD: Thank you.

- --but he's doing something that is completely sustainable. So to me, New Orleans-- seven straight. This is coming from out of nowhere. I already knew the New England Patriots are going to be good and a Super Bowl threat. They won it last year.

COLIN COWHERD: So you're--

- Impressive is the Saints like announcing, we are for real.

- Listen. So you're saying the best quarterback ever went on the road and won a game. OK. Then listen to what both of you guys just said. The Saints are being led by their defense. The Saints go on the road and give up 10 points. That defense? That was the worst defense in the history of ever, OK? Just a few years ago. And, I mean, they were perennial get right team. Offenses-- you know it. You wanted to see the Saints because you knew you could get your numbers.

- Absolutely.

- And now they can run the ball, they can play defense, and oh, by the way, Drew Brees is still pretty good on offense. So you've got a top three offense and a top five defense. That's how the Saints won the Super Bowl before.

COLIN COWHERD: Greg--

- That's impressive.

COLIN COWHERD: One guy left to make sense, Greg.

- You're by yourself, man. You're all alone. I'm with the Saints on this one, because when I look at this and I see 41 minutes of time of possession, that's almost three full quarters of football we got the ball, you don't. This is how effective they were in the run game.

And when we think about the Saints, what they're doing-- you talked about being sustainable. This is sustainable. The fact that they have a great coach, they have a great quarterback, they have now what we are starting to see a great defense, who's allowed 12 points per game in the last four weeks. This is sustainable. They don't have to rely on just their passing game, which is what they've been in years past, even when they were successful.

- Yeah, because, you know, Brady is not sustainable. This stuff's gonna run out. I mean, Brady is just flimflam.

ERIC DAVIS: [INAUDIBLE] Brady discussion. Brady is great. We'll give you that.

- I got checkmate for him. Did you think the Patriots were going to beat Denver?

- Yes.

- Did you think the Saints were going to beat Buffalo? I can go to your Blazin' 5. You picked the Bills. And it was 47 to 10. They controlled that game from start to finish. I'm sitting here like blown away. Drew Brees is-- again, he's not playing at Brady's level because he's not being asked to and he doesn't have to.

ERIC DAVIS: He didn't need to.

- Brady wishes he had this running game and this defense.

- Isn't anybody else amazed, Martellus Bennett was in town-- I don't think he practiced, and he was--

JASON WHITLOCK: Yes, he lied to get on that team. He smeared the Green Bay Packers. Oh, my shoulder is hurting and then he goes over--

COLIN COWHERD: And walks over to New England, doesn't practice, and you watch them. Like, it's just movable parts. Guy's in Cincinnati--

- That's what they do. The Saints don't play defense, that's not what they do.