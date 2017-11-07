Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Cowherd, should the NFL be concerned about all these fights?

- No. It feels like reality setting in-- week nine and 10, and really frustrated teams and players. And all of a sudden Tampa gets in the game where they're being humiliated. Cincinnati-- they're losing their patience. Pittsburgh's pulling away.

It kind of-- I don't wanna overreact to it. I just think you can sense sometimes in a season-- we're at a breaking point. The next couple of weeks, some teams are toast. And I think Cincinnati is getting-- that was a weird one. Because AJ-- that was pretty early.

- First quarter.

- Yeah. I just-- I wouldn't overreact to it, I don't know. Bucky, you played--

- I'm gonna overreact.

- You are?

- Yeah, I'm gonna over-- I think they should be concerned. AJ Green's on a bad team, and he basically asked out of the game in the first quarter. That's what he did. By doing that, he knew he was gonna get tossed from the game, in my view. He's frustrated with the Bengals.

Then I go over to what Mike Evans did in New Orleans. This is way out of bounds. He's been suspended. Jameis Winston started this.

And then I look over in Santa Clara, and I see San Francisco and Arizona. And overall, a lack of respect for the integrity of the game is what I wrap all this under the umbrella. Too many players don't respect the game, in my opinion. They're concerned about how they use their platforms, they're concerned about their celebrations, they're concerned about social issues-- not about respecting the game.

And this, to me, is just a clue to me, a peek into a window. And you just can't take a handful of players and associate the entire league with it, but there's enough players in this league that I don't think respect the game. And that's what I think this is a product of.

- I think it's a combination of things. I do believe that you have a new generation of folks that kind of put their own interests over other interests of the team. But I do think the frustration has set in. The common denominator with all the guys that engaged in the fights-- they're on teams that were losing teams.

And Tony can talk about this. When you're losing, there's nothing like putting in all the time and energy into trying to win a game, and week after week coming up short. I think you're seeing AJ Green and some of the other guys-- Mike Evans-- they're tired of losing. And the frustration builds to the point that when you're getting whooped on the field, you wanna explode. I thought we saw a couple of those explosions on the field play out.

- Yeah. I told this story earlier today. I remember when I first came to the league going against the Denver Broncos and Bill Romanowski. And Bill Romanowski, after my first game or whatever-- he started punching me in the face. And I didn't do anything about it.

And I remember I got back to our locker room later on that week. Dale Carter-- who's crazy, defensive back-- he came up to me. He's like, don't you ever let anybody do that to you again. I don't ever wanna see that. I'll fight you if you come into the locker room and don't--

And I learned, like, you got to serve justice in this league. So when you get a cheap shot like those were-- a couple of those things were little, you know-- that little poking the needle on you type stuff. You have to defend yourself. You have to serve justice. Otherwise you will get kicked around the league, you know? And I think that's what happened here.

And you have to send a message that you're not gonna be a punk. You're not gonna let anybody mess with you. But get the 15-yard penalty. Don't go full bore. He went full-- AJ Green lost his mind on this one.

- It's incredible.

- Mike Evans lost his mind.

- And AJ Green's not that guy usually.

- And you're not that guy. And you know you're getting kicked out after this one. We need you. We need you.

- Yeah, I think Jalen has his goat. I think the telecast-- they showed Jalen and him engage in a bunch of little things after the whistle-- the blocking, the unnecessary stuff. And also at that point in the game, AJ Green only had one catch for six yards. And I know Jalen Ramsey had been talking to him nonstop. Sometimes you reach a point. Even the most composed player can go to that line, and I think Jalen Ramsey got his goat.

- There's also--

- And he exploded.

- --to your point, players have never made more. There's more pressure. There's more egos. It's a new generation of players. You know, and I sometimes-- you know, I always think about-- Michael Jordan never dealt-- Roger Staubach never dealt with social media. And social media pumps you up and empowers you, and you're the man.

And I'm not blaming players. It's like, Obama was the first president that dealt with Twitter. Ronald Reagan didn't. Jimmy Carter didn't. It's a real living, breathing thing. And I think players are different today. They're a little more empowered. They watch NBA guys. Odell's getting shoe deals. And I do think there's some egos involved and entitlement and feel better about them--

By the way, another interesting point is the celebrations. The league's now encouraging more personality, and so the players have more, you know, chutzpah.

- And, again, what I-- I'd wrap all of this under the umbrella-- there's a lack of respect for authority, and you can't have that in football. You can have a lot of that in basketball. You can have-- but in a game as violent as football, if there's not clear lines in the sand-- don't go-- you don't-- someone else is in control. Someone else-- there is an authority that you all have to respect. If you don't have that in football, things will go over the edge like we just saw this weekend.

- Ah, come on.

- Mike Evans, to me, clear--

- Yeah, he could have hurt that boy.

- Way over the top.

- He could have put him-- he could have ruined his career.

- Because, first of all, Jameis Winston started it. And then Lattimore-- his response wasn't even-- it didn't require any response, let alone that over-the-top response. Lack of respect in this league. I don't like it.

