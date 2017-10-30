How much of a hit did Clayton Kershaw’s legacy take on Sunday night?

Nick Swisher talks Dodgers and Astros with Jason Whitlock, Colin Cowherd and Jason McIntyre.

More Speak for Yourself Videos

Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson - Who had a more impressive Week 8?

Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson - Who had a more impressive Week 8?

17 hours ago

How much of a hit did Clayton Kershaw's legacy take on Sunday night?

How much of a hit did Clayton Kershaw's legacy take on Sunday night?

17 hours ago

Willie McGinest on Kiko Alonso's hit on Joe Flacco: 'You have to finish the play'

Willie McGinest on Kiko Alonso's hit on Joe Flacco: 'You have to finish the play'

19 hours ago

Cowboys are 3-3, but will they still end up winning the NFC East?

Cowboys are 3-3, but will they still end up winning the NFC East?

19 hours ago

Nick Swisher's reaction to Houston's win over Los Angeles in Game 2 of the World Series

Nick Swisher's reaction to Houston's win over Los Angeles in Game 2 of the World Series

3 days ago

Should the Patriots still be Super Bowl LII favorites after Dont'a Hightower's injury?

Should the Patriots still be Super Bowl LII favorites after Dont'a Hightower's injury?

4 days ago

More Speak for Yourself Videos»