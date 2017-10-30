How much of a hit did Clayton Kershaw’s legacy take on Sunday night?
Nick Swisher talks Dodgers and Astros with Jason Whitlock, Colin Cowherd and Jason McIntyre.
More Speak for Yourself Videos
Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson - Who had a more impressive Week 8?
17 hours ago
How much of a hit did Clayton Kershaw's legacy take on Sunday night?
17 hours ago
Willie McGinest on Kiko Alonso's hit on Joe Flacco: 'You have to finish the play'
19 hours ago
Cowboys are 3-3, but will they still end up winning the NFC East?
19 hours ago
Nick Swisher's reaction to Houston's win over Los Angeles in Game 2 of the World Series
3 days ago
Should the Patriots still be Super Bowl LII favorites after Dont'a Hightower's injury?
4 days ago
More Speak for Yourself Videos»
20146-20149