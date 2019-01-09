Legendary boxing trainer Freddy Roach says it’s great to be back in Manny Pacquiao’s corner
Video Details
Freddy Roach and Manny Pacquiao are reunited for the Pac-Man's fight against Adrien Broner. Hear what the trainer has to say about the big fight.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618