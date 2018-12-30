‘It’s gonna be a dogfight’: Titans DB Kevin Byard talks about his team’s win-and-in situation before Week 17
Video Details
The Tennessee Titans are in a must-win situation heading into the final game of the 2018 NFL season. Defensive back Kevin Byard checks in before the big game.
