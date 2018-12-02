Rams P Johnny Hekker takes you onto the field in Detroit before Rams vs. Lions
Video Details
Rams punter Johnny Hekker gives you a field-level look at Ford Field prior to the Week 13 matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams.
