Beanie Wells takes you behind the scenes of Michigan vs. Ohio State — and reveals what the Buckeyes hate the most
Video Details
Hint: It's the Wolverines. Can't stand 'em.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618