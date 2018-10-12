Joanna Jedrzejczyk gives fans a peek at her training regimen for her upcoming fight at UFC 231
Video Details
Joanna Jedrzejczyk will take on Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 231 on Dec. 8 in Toronto. Jedrzejczyk is in her hometown in Poland and is training hard for the fight.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices