- What's up, everybody? Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville Jaguars. We're getting ready for our week four match-up against the jets. This week we know we got to bounce back. They got a good team as well, though. A lot of young guys, a lot of athletes. So we're going to try to do what we can do, take advantage, and come out with a win.

We're excited as a team, as a defense. And we're going to go out there. It's going to be a slug fest again, we believe. But we're going to try to do whatever we can do to come out on top.

[MUSIC PLAYING]