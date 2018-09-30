- Yo, yo, yo! Good morning, good morning, good morning. It's Jamal Adams with the New York Jets, AKA the president.

We're here in Jacksonville, Florida about to kick it off here in the next couple of hours. And we've got a tough match up ahead, man. The Jaguars is a real talented team.

And hey, we're looking forward to the match-up. Big players make big-time plays big-time games. Let's get it!

Well, we're ready to come out here and compete. It's as simple as that, man. We've got to get back on track. We took a tough loss last week. But hey, you stay on the field. It happens. You've got to move on. You've got to bounce back. And today-- it's going to be a great day for the New York Jets, man.