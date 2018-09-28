Browns WR Jarvis Landry is ready to watch Thursday Night Football

Video Details

Thursday Night Football is here, and Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry is ready to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings.

- What's going on, guys? This is Jarvis Juice Landry, and it's Thursday Night Football. Last week we had an opportunity to go out and compete for a W. Now I get opportunity to watch the game. I want to know who y'all picking, what receiver is going to have a big game, what quarterback is going to have a big game. I got my set up ready to watch it, ready to enjoy. Stay tuned.

More Videos »