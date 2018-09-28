Browns WR Jarvis Landry is ready to watch Thursday Night Football
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- Cleveland Browns
- Jarvis Landry
- Los Angeles Rams
- Minnesota Vikings
- NFC
- NFC North
- NFC West
- NFL
- procast
-
Thursday Night Football is here, and Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry is ready to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings.
- What's going on, guys? This is Jarvis Juice Landry, and it's Thursday Night Football. Last week we had an opportunity to go out and compete for a W. Now I get opportunity to watch the game. I want to know who y'all picking, what receiver is going to have a big game, what quarterback is going to have a big game. I got my set up ready to watch it, ready to enjoy. Stay tuned.
