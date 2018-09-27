Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph is ready to ‘put on a show’ against the Rams in Los Angeles
Video Details
Before Thursday Night Football between the Vikings and the Rams kicks off, Kyle Rudolph takes you on the field.
- Out here on the field in the Los Angeles Memorial Colosseum getting ready for the first ever Thursday Night Football game on Fox. It's going to be a good one. Guess if you're in Hollywood, you might as well put on a show. We're looking forward to bouncing back this week. Let's go, Vikes.
