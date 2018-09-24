Saquon Barkley and Will Hernandez celebrate their win over the Texans on the team plane
Giants players Will Hernandez and Saquon Barkley take you aboard the New York team plane after defeating the Houston Texans.
- What's going on guys, Will Hernandez here. On the plane getting ready to head back to New York after this win. You know, I'm here with my boy Saquon. Saquon, how do you feel about today's win, man?
- You know, got the first one finally out the way. My boy Will and the O-line played their butt off today. Just happy to get the win.
- As you can see, we're hungry for more. We want more, but this barbecue is going to have to do for right now.
