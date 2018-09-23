Hear Colts safety Malik Hooker’s plan to slow Carson Wentz in his 2018 debut
Video Details
Malik Hooker takes you on the field before the Indianapolis Colts' Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles in this PROCast video.
- What's going on, everybody? I'm here with my teammate Matthias Farley here in Philly. Game day, 1 o'clock PM. Carsen Wentz back.
Can't wait to get out there and get after it. Tune in.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices