Hear Colts safety Malik Hooker’s plan to slow Carson Wentz in his 2018 debut

Video Details

Malik Hooker takes you on the field before the Indianapolis Colts' Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles in this PROCast video.

- What's going on, everybody? I'm here with my teammate Matthias Farley here in Philly. Game day, 1 o'clock PM. Carsen Wentz back.

Can't wait to get out there and get after it. Tune in.

