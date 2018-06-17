- We're home after round three at the US open. And I have to say, it's the most difficult and demanding day maybe ever had on a golf course. And the US open really showed its teeth today.

Shinnecock lived up to every expectation that I have and then some. The golf course just got so crusty and firm. And it was really difficult to stop the ball anywhere near or around the hole.

I shot a plus 13, 83. By far my highest round as a professional. All I can say is that the golf course won. I think it showed with everyone that played the golf course today.

Pars were great scores on every hole. And they were very hard to come by. But we're very lucky to be playing this game. We're lucky to be professional golfers. And I'm excited for the challenge that I'm going to face tomorrow morning.

