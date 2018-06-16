TIED FOR THE U.S. OPEN LEAD! Tony Finau checks in after a great Round 3
Video Details
Tony Finau will be playing for the U.S. Open championship after finishing round 3 tied for the lead. Sponsored by #Lexus
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices