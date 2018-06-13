The final tune-up for Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth before Thursday’s 118th U.S. Open
Video Details
Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth get their final practice shots in before Thursday's 118th U.S. Open. Sponsored by #Lexus
[MUSIC PLAYING] [CLUB HITTING THE BALL]
MAN: (CHANTING) Go! Go! Go! Go! Go! Go! Go! Go! Go! Go! Go! Go! Go! Go! Go! Go! Go! Go! Go! Go! Go!
WOMAN: Brought to you by Lexus. Experience amazing.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices