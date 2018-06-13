Phil Mickelson in search of his first U.S. Open title
Video Details
Phil Mickelson gets set for Thursday's 118th U.S. Open as he looks to capture his first title to complete the career grand slam. Sponsored by #Lexus
[MUSIC PLAYING] - Brought to you by Lexus, experience amazing.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices