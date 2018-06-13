Tiger’s back at the U.S. Open
Video Details
Tiger Woods hits the practice range as he readies for his first U.S. Open appearance since 2015 (Sponsored by #Lexus)
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices