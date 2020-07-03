Christian Yelich on 2020 MLB season: ‘We’ll make the most of it’

2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich joined the FOX Safe at Home crew to talk about the upcoming 2020 MLB season, which has been shortened to 60 games. He said it’s going to be a unique experience and one he and his Brewers teammates are going to make the most of in a sprint toward the playoffs.

