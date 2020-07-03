Christian Yelich on 2020 MLB season: ‘We’ll make the most of it’
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- Chris Myers
- Christian Yelich
- Frank Thomas
- Mike Trout
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- MLB WHIPAROUND
- mlb whiparound
- Nick Swisher
- NL
- NL Central
-
2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich joined the FOX Safe at Home crew to talk about the upcoming 2020 MLB season, which has been shortened to 60 games. He said it’s going to be a unique experience and one he and his Brewers teammates are going to make the most of in a sprint toward the playoffs.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.