Ken Rosenthal: ‘There’s no guarantee we get to the finish line’ of 2020 MLB season
In detailing how the imposed 60-game MLB season came about, Ken Rosenthal said it's important to remember even with all the league's safety protocols in place, there's a chance the season is never completed due to COVID-19.
