Expanded MLB postseason field will put more stars on display — Frank Thomas, Nick Swisher
Video Details
Putting eight teams from each league into the playoffs will ultimately benefit MLB, according to Frank Thomas and Nick Swisher. More teams means more stars putting their talent on display on a national stage, which will ultimately help grow the game.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.