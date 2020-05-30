Dontrelle Willis & Nick Swisher on the most unique pitching deliveries they’ve ever seen
Video Details
Park Jong-Hoon of the KBO has a wild submarine style of pitching. His wind-up and delivery prompted a discussion between Dontrelle Willis and Nick Swisher about who has the craziest delivery they've ever seen.
