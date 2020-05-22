Joe Maddon will help Mike Trout’s star shine even brighter as one of the game’s all-time greats
Now that Joe Maddon is the manager of the Los Angeles Angels, Eric Karros believes Mike Trout will be able to have even more exposure to baseball fans, helping his status as the game's premiere player.
