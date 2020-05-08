Angels are underestimated heading into 2020 — Joe Maddon
New Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon feels like he is back home with the organization he spent three decades with. Maddon coached with the Angels before moving on to Tampa Bay and Chicago. He describes the team philosophy and what they need to do to help build up the exposure for Mike Trout and the club as a whole.
