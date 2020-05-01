Hank Azaria on being the prototypical, life-long Mets fan – ‘I see only doom and gloom’
Video Details
Life-long New York Mets fan and Brockmire star, Hank Azaria, discusses what it's like to be a fan of the Mets. Dontrelle Willis, Nick Swisher and Kevin Burkhardt speak with the legendary voice actor.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.