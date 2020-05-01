Hank Azaria breaks down how he developed his Brockmire voice | MLB SAFE AT HOME

Video Details

Actor Hank Azaria joins MLB Safe at Home to talk about the Mets and Brockmire, the television show he's the star of, which features him as the commissioner of baseball. He detailed to the FOX MLB crew exactly how he came up with the 1970s announcer voice for Brockmire.

